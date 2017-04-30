Watch: Deadly Texas Tornado Caught on Camera

(CBS)

A tornado struck the east side of the Van Zandt County town of Canton Saturday evening.Officials confirmed late Saturday night a total of five people had died. None of the victims have been formally identified yet. Some buildings were seriously damaged or destroyed.

A roof blew off at least one house. The East Texas Medical Center in Athens received 36 patients; 1 is critical. ETMC in Cedar Creek Lake received 8 patients. These patients all have injuries that are non-life threatening except the one critical. ETMC Tyler had four more patients from the Canton tornado. All have non life-threatening injuries. The Rowlett Police Department and Rowlett Fire Rescue units went to Canton to help in the aftermath of the tornado. Crews from Rockwall County also went to help. A triage center was also set up at Canton High School.

The latest from the Canton police chief was that five people had died but the number may continue to increase. This story is developing, continue to check the wires for the latest.