Lawmakers Pass Government Spending Bill

By Published:
The west front of the U.S. Capitol is seen under repair Sept. 2, 2015 in Washington. Congress returns on Sept. 8 with a critical need for a characteristic that has been rare through a contentious spring and summer _ cooperation between Republicans and President Barack Obama. Lawmakers face a weighty list of unfinished business and looming deadlines, with a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open on Oct. 1 paramount. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Top Capitol Hill negotiators have reached a hard-won agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September.

Aides to lawmakers involved in the talks announced the agreement after weeks of negotiations. It’s expected to be made public Sunday night.

The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during President Donald Trump’s presidency. It denies Trump a win on his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but it gives him a $15 billion down payment on his request to strengthen the military.

The measure rejects White House proposals to cut popular programs such as funding medical research and community development grants. It adds $1.5 billion for border security.

