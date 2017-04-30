FHP Identifies Man Accused of Hitting Eight Pedestrians

Perdido Key, FL (WKRG)

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Elmore confirms that 56-year-old Eric Watt was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning. Watt is accused of hitting eight people on Perdido Key Boulevard Saturday night. Watt was released from the Escambia County Jail on $40,000 bond before 9 AM this morning.

News 5 spoke with one of the victims by phone this morning. He said all eight of the victims are friends who live in the same apartment complex. They were walking from a restaurant back to their apartment complex when Watt hit them from behind without warning.

The victim said he felt being hit and then remembers paramedics on the scene. He said he’s still hurt but out of the hospital. He says he believes two of his friends are still in medical care, but since none of them have their cellphones it was hard to keep up with the medical conditions of his friends,