ECSO investigate ‘suspicious circumstance’ of a woman found dead in Molino

MOLINO, FL (WKRG)- A spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 that they are investigating a “suspicious circumstance” of a woman found fatally shot on Gibson Road in Molino, Fla.

A reason was not given into why the phrase “suspicious circumstance” was used.

At this time Authorities won’t say if this will be treated as a homicide case, but they are calling it a death investigation for now.

The name of the woman has not been released.

