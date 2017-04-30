Deadly Tornadoes Sweep Across Texas

By Published:

Authorities say at least 5 people are dead and more than 50 are hurt after a tornado tore through Van Zandt County, Texas Saturday night.

Hardest hit was the town of Canton, about 50 miles east of Dallas.

A triage area was set up at Canton High School where the injured were evaluated, then transported to one of three hospitals in the region.

A suspected tornado left a path of damaged homes, wrecked cars and downed trees and power lines in Canton.

The Canton tornado was one of several reported in the region.

They were spawned by a storm front that is making its way to the Gulf Coast today (Sunday).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s