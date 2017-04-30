Deadly Tornadoes Sweep Across Texas

Authorities say at least 5 people are dead and more than 50 are hurt after a tornado tore through Van Zandt County, Texas Saturday night.

Hardest hit was the town of Canton, about 50 miles east of Dallas.

A triage area was set up at Canton High School where the injured were evaluated, then transported to one of three hospitals in the region.

A suspected tornado left a path of damaged homes, wrecked cars and downed trees and power lines in Canton.

The Canton tornado was one of several reported in the region.

They were spawned by a storm front that is making its way to the Gulf Coast today (Sunday).