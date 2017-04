An Escambia County Florida motorcycle deputy was hurt in a crash with a Pensacola Police cruiser Sunday morning. It happened around 9 o’clock on Scenic Highway and Bay View. The motorcycle and the police cruiser were the only vehicles involved. The Deputy is in a local hospital, but his injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators haven’t released any information about the circumstances that caused the crash, or the names of the deputy and officer involved.

