At Least 5 Dead From Severe Weather System Headed Our Way

At least five deaths have been confirmed after tornadoes hit parts of East Texas Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The storms, east of Dallas, destroyed homes and trees. The same system is headed towards the Gulf Coast and expected to begin impacting the News 5 viewing area around 1PM Sunday.

The National Weather Service confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down and passed through Canton, Eustace and Canton City in Texas the Dallas Morning News reported.

The tornado that struck Canton grew to up to a half-mile wide as it tore up a 40-mile path, also hitting Fruitvale and Emory,

Fifty-four patients were taken to area hospitals, said a spokeswoman for East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare Systems.

The tornadoes have not yet been rated but that process will start Sunday and will take several days, the National Weather Service said.

