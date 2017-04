MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A woman was hit and killed on I-65 northbound between I-10 and Government St.

The incident happened between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

We do not know what led up to the incident or the type of vehicle involved.

Mobile Police are at the site investigating, and ambulances are also at the scene of the accident.

The incident was cleared around 7:50 A.M.

News 5 will keep you updated online and on later newscasts.