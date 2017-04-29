Two From Atmore Killed In Friday Night Crash

Atmore, AL (WKRG)

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash near Atmore. Here’s the news release from ALEA:

A two-vehicle crash at 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 28, has claimed two lives and injured one. Christopher Henry Lowe, 37, of Atmore was killed when the 1991 Chevrolet he was driving struck a 2005 Nissan driven by Shalonda Trenee Rudolph, 22, also from Atmore. Lowe, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Rudolph was also pronounced dead at the scene. A three-year-old child passenger in the Nissan, who was not in a child restraint, was ejected and transported to North Baldwin Hospital for treatment of injuries. The crash occurred on Escambia County 1 (Jack Springs Road) two miles north of Atmore. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

We’ll bring updates as new information comes in.