Three separate shootings Friday night kept MPD busy

Just hours apart…Mobile Police Officers responded to three different shootings around Mobile.

The first took place on Dominick Street where police were responding to one person shot.

This shooting occurred at approximately 10:18 PM, on April ,28, 2017.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to Police. No word yet on any suspects.

The second shooting took place on Duval Street where police responded to one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and arm at 11:53 pm, on April ,28, 2017.

His injuries are non-life threatening and was transported to a local hospital. No word yet on any suspects.

The third shooting took place on Octavia Drive and Vermilion Drive at approximately 12:05 AM, on April ,29, 2017 in reference to a male down. Officers say 21 year-old Bradley Nicholas Huey was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Huey was pronounced deceased on the scene, no further information is available at this time.