Spanish Fort company wins millions in naval contract

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama-based company has won a $260 million contract to work on Navy ships.

A Pentagon announcement says International Marine and Industrial Applicators of Spanish Fort and QED Systems Inc. of Virginia Beach, Virginia, will share the work.

The contract is to put paint and other coatings on naval vessels. The work will be performed at three sites on the Washington coast.

The company is located across Mobile Bay from the city of Mobile. It was founded in 1984 and has operations along the coastal United States and the Great Lakes region.

The military announcement says International Marine and Industrial Applicators and QED Systems beat out another bidder for the work.