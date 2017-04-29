Perdido Key crash leaves eight Hospitalized

Eight people are hospitalized after a crash on Perdido Key Drive West.

The accident involved a vehicle and eight pedestrians.

At this time we know that three individuals are being treated with life threatening injuries at Baptist Hospital and the other at Sacred Heart Hospital.

The other victims were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Perdido Key Drive near the scene was closed off by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. No word yet if the scene has been reopened.

Authorities say the accident happened around 8:15 Saturday night.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released.