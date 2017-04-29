Jackson County animal shelter worker jailed accused of theft

GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) – A Gautier man is behind bars after being accused of stealing from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says that the shelter reported $600 missing in February.

The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old shelter employee David Elias Kihyet, Jr. was arrested at the shelter in Gautier on Friday.

Kihyet was arrested on an embezzlement charge and on a drug possession charge. Deputies found drugs in his possession when he was arrested.

Kihyet is on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

He was being held Friday without bond at the Jackson County jail, pending a court appearance.