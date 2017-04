CANTONMENT, Fla (WKRG)- The Escambia County Sheriffs office responded to the 200 block of River Annex Road Saturday morning of a male body found on the side of the road in Cantonment, Florida.

Major Major Andrew Hobbs tells news 5 that it was the body of Donnie Lee Johnson.

He says the cause of the death is undetermined at this time, but they are treating this as a homicide investigation.

Two people are in police custody and ESCO are interviewing them as people of interest in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, if anyone knows what happened they are advised to contact police.