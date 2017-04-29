Dramatic Video Of Tornado in Canton, Texas Saturday

A tornado struck the east side of the Van Zandt County town of Canton Saturday evening. Some buildings were seriously damaged or destroyed. A roof blew off at least one house. There are reports of injuries but no confirmation on how many or how serious at this point.

This is all part of the far-stretching storm system that has produced severe weather from the Midwest to the deep south in Texas. This system will move east and will move into our area by tomorrow, but our risk of severe weather right now from this system is only slight. That means severe weather is possible, but not likely. Stay up to date with the First Alert Storm Team.