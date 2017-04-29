Court upholds conviction in Birmingham triple slaying

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama appeals court has upheld the capital murder case of a Birmingham man convicted of killing three relatives.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday on a challenge filed by 24-year-old Dontae Callen.

Callen was convicted of killing his 59-year-old aunt, Bernice Kelly, and two cousins, 33-year-old Quortes Kelly and 12-year-old Aaliyah Budgess. The three were found with stab wounds in a burning house in 2010.

The judges rejected Callen’s appeal, which included claims he should have been tried as a youthful offender. Callen was 18 at the time of the slayings.

The court didn’t overturn Callen’s conviction or death sentence. But they say a judge needs to rewrite a sentencing order to explain the reasons for the death sentence.

