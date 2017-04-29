Cantonment Teen killed after ATV Crash Saturday

One teen is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Brewton. Here’s the news release from ALEA:

A single-vehicle crash at 2:45 p.m. today, April 29, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., teenager.

The 16-year-old was killed when the 2004 Polaris ATV she was operating crashed.

The teen, who was not using a helmet, was transported to D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred on Escambia County 9 (Old Castleberry Road) 1.5 miles north of Brewton.