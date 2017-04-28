WATCH: Armed Robbery at Jimmy Johns in Kansas City

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in armed robbery at a Jimmy Johns restaurant in Kansas City, Mo.

The entire armed robbery was captured by a surveillance camera behind the counter. KCPD posted the video to their YouTube page after the robbery.

According to KCPD, an unknown black man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pulled out a handgun and demanded the cashier give him the money from the register.

The incident happened Wednesday night shortly after 9 p.m. and no arrests have been made.

If you recognize him, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).