WANTED: Man Accused of Raping Teenage Girl

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man accused of raping a teenage girl.

He is 29-year-old Christopher Allen Dreading.

Authorities say he sexually assaulted the victim in a wooded area off Panagra Lane near Crestview on April 22nd or 23rd. The teenage victim suffered bruises and scratches.

Anyone with information on Dreading’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-689-5705.

You can earn a cash reward of up to $3000 by giving information that leads to Dreading’s arrest via the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers Program at 1-850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile Application. You do not have to give your name.