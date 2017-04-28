VIDEO: Masked Burglars Break Into Walgreens in Brewton, Police Searching for Suspects

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

BREWTON, AL (WKRG) — Brewton Police are searching for burglary suspects after a group of masked men broke into a pharmacy and stole prescription drugs.

Police say the burglary occurred early Thursday morning at the Walgreens on Douglas Avenue in less than a minute.  In surveillance video, the three individuals are seen breaking in through the drive-thru window wearing masks and dark clothing.

According to Brewton Police, the burglars got away with several controlled substances.   No vehicle is seen on surveillance video.

From Brewton Police — If you noticed anything unusual in the early morning hours of April 27th in the Brewton area please contact the Brewton Police Department at 251-867-3212.

