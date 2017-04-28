Tensions With North Korea Reach New Heights

New York, NY (CBS News) – In an interview with Reuters Thursday, President Trump said that tensions with North Korea were reaching a boiling point.

He stated, “There’s a chance we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea.” However, the president did state that diplomacy would be optimal.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says China is pressuring the nation going so far as to threaten sanction actions of its own if North Korea conducts further nuclear tests.

This news comes as the House agreed to vote Friday on a bill to keep the federal government running at least another week.

Democrats threatened to oppose the spending bill which would shut down the government if Republicans took further steps on a revised plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House Republicans failed to get enough votes on Thursday and had to once again table the health care vote.