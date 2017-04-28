Temporary Road Closures at Celeste Road and I-65

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will perform work on the Celeste Road/I-65 overpass in Saraland beginning Saturday, April 29 at 11 p.m. until Sunday, April 30 at 7 a.m.

This work will involve temporary lane closures as crews set concrete girders over I-65. Traffic traveling southbound on I-65 will be diverted to the Celeste Road off ramp, continue across Celeste Road, and return to I-65 via the Celeste Road on ramp. Traffic traveling on Celeste Road will encounter temporary closures of the Celeste Road Bridge over I-65 for 15 minute durations.

Law enforcement, flagmen and additional traffic control devices will be utilized for safety and information purposes. Drivers are encouraged to use safe speeds and extra caution when traveling through the work zone.

This work is part of the Celeste Road/I-65 Bridge Replacement and Interchange Modifications project. The $6.1 million project, awarded to John G. Walton Construction, is scheduled to be completed by summer 2018.