Redskins pick Daphne Native Ryan Anderson in 2017 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Washington Redskins have selected Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson in the second round (49th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Anderson is the second Crimson Tide player selected by the Redskins in the 2017 draft. Anderson earned first-team ALL-SEC honors from the Associated Press, finishing with 61 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and nine sacks in his senior season.

The team will select again in the third round with the 81st overall pick.

On Thursday the Redskins selected defensive lineman Jonathan Allen in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the draft.

