Prichard Police Chase Ends in Mobile

A small pursuit ended on Azalea Road Friday night just after 7 o’clock. Prichard Police say it began when officers tried to stop a Toyota Camry that matched the description of a stolen car.

Sgt. Robert Martin with the Prichard Police Department says officers spotted the Toyota parked at a gas station on Bear Fork Road. The driver took off and led police into Mobile’s Police jurisdiction. That’s when Sgt. Martin says Mobile Police stepped in to assist. The chase ended on Azalea Road. Police have not confirmed how many people were arrested after the chase or why the suspects took off in the first place.

The case is under investigation.