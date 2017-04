Police are looking for two men wanted for robbing an elderly business owner on Holcombe Avenue.

Officers responded to Faucet Parts of America located at 652 Holcombe Avenue Thursday morning after the owner told them that two men rushed into the store.

One held him down to the floor while the other grabbed the money from his pocket.

He says they took more money from the register and took off in a white Cadillac believed to be around the year 2003.

If you have any information, call the police.