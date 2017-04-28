Plans are In The Works For Gyms Aboard Planes

San Jose, CA (KPIX)–Have you ever wondered what the future of flying might look like? Well it may involve strapping on a pair of tennis shoes and burning off a few calories.

A3 by Airbus, which is based in San Jose, California, is developing gyms for planes. The innovative technology could be released in the next couple of years.

The concepts being developed involve constructing fitness areas with yoga mats, seats for resistance bands, and spin classes.

Airlines are already showing interest and so are frequent flyers who travel for long hours. For developers, the sky is the limit in creating ways for fliers to stay active while soaring through the air.