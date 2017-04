MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police need your help finding a woman accused of using counterfeit money.

The woman, seen in a surveillance image sent to News 5, is allegedly using fake cash at local businesses throughout Mobile.

The amount of counterfeit cash she’s used is unknown at this time. Police have not said which businesses accepted the counterfeit money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Financial Crimes at 251-208-7232.