Live Traffic Blog

6:54- A great start to our Friday morning so far as you’re traveling across the Bayway and the Causeway from the Eastern shore. Not finding any accidents yet again Mobile police department and county and state troopers telling us they’ve got a lot of radar and will all weekend long from Rangeline Tilmans corner and Theodore, but the good news is again we’re accident free for now you’ll find from Saraland, Chickasaw, Prichard. A good ride again from Daphne, Fairhope and Spanish Fort. School zones are going to be busy back down to 20 miles an hour, but again nothing out of the ordinary for now.

6:35- It’s a good start so far as we’re traveling across the Bayway and the Causeway. Mobile police department county and state troopers are only working a couple minor fender benders including one at Rabbit Creek Road between LeBlanc Drive and Dog River Road. It’s a good ride towards the 1065 split school buses are traveling, but no major delays from downtown across the Bayway and the Causeway. Heading into Pensacola Pd at Pensacola Police Department county and state troopers also telling us we’re accident free now.