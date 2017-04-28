Homicide Under Investigation After Man Found Dead Inside Car in Atmore

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 20-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his car Thursday night in Atmore, Ala., according to a release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Donta Demorris Russell was discovered by deputies after his car was found partially off the road, resting against a tree. Russell was in the driver’s seat of the car with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews responded to the scene and he was pronounced dead by medics.

Officers were initially called to the area after reports of shots fired and a domestic situation, but it appears Russell was the only occupant in the car. His car, which was a Crown Victoria, was located in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The Escambia County Sheriff is looking for a suspect at this time and it appears the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

If you have any information about the crime, please 251-809-2154 or visit their website www.escambiacountysheriffal.org and leave a tip. You may remain anonymous.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when available.