Couple on Cruise Ship Witnesses Search Efforts for Body Spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

Tracie Green and her fiance Cameron George were on board the Carnival Fantasy on its way back to the port of Mobile after a trip to the Cozumel, when a passenger noticed something unusual in the water and alerted crew members.

According to the Coast Guard Sector Mobile, they received a report from the ship at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday that a man with dark hair, wearing a red shirt was seen floating face down in the water roughly 157 nautical miles off of Pensacola, Florida.

The cruise ship conducted searches in the area for nearly two hours while George, Green and other passengers watched from the deck of the ship.

On Thursday, the Coast Guard suspended its search efforts which included a HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile.

News 5’s Emily DeVoe is interviewing George this afternoon and will have his side of the story tonight on News 5.