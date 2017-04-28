BREAKING: Police Search for Suspect After Pursuit

Two people are in custody, but a manhunt is underway for a third in West Mobile. It started when the victim of a bad check written yesterday spotted the person who passed it, and called police.

The victim began following the car and reporting the location to police. At some point the victim lost sight of the car. MPD units were able to find the car and get the correct tag number, which came back to a stolen car. MPD attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspects fled. After a short pursuit the suspects bailed from the car and fled on foot. Two suspects are in custody and a third is still on the run near Pace Nursery and Airport Blvd.