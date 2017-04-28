BREAKING: Dauphin Island Regatta Postponed Due to Weather Threat

By Published:
regatta pic

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The 2017 Dauphin Island Regatta has been postponed due to the threat of extreme weather. This years host club, the Buccaneer Yacht Club posted the following release on their website:

Dauphin island Race NOR is changed. The race is postponed with the intention to reschedule at a later date. Due to the extreme forecast from the National Weather Service, the race will not be sailed this weekend. However, the Skipper’s Meeting and party is still on with live music, libations, and food being available. Coral Reef should also be there for your sailing apparel needs. Safety is the most important consideration for the competitors and committee members.

The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory effective from 10 PM tonight until 1 AM Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s