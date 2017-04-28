BREAKING: Dauphin Island Regatta Postponed Due to Weather Threat

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The 2017 Dauphin Island Regatta has been postponed due to the threat of extreme weather. This years host club, the Buccaneer Yacht Club posted the following release on their website:

Dauphin island Race NOR is changed. The race is postponed with the intention to reschedule at a later date. Due to the extreme forecast from the National Weather Service, the race will not be sailed this weekend. However, the Skipper’s Meeting and party is still on with live music, libations, and food being available. Coral Reef should also be there for your sailing apparel needs. Safety is the most important consideration for the competitors and committee members.

The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory effective from 10 PM tonight until 1 AM Monday.