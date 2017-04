MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a bomb threat at Chastang Middle School.

The news comes from a tweet by Mobile Police on Friday afternoon:

Officers are investigating a bomb threat at Chestang Middle School located at 2800 Berkeley Avenue. Principal has evacuated all students. — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) April 28, 2017

News 5 is currently heading to the seen. Real-time updates will be made available on WKRG Facebook Live.

