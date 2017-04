Pensacola, FL (WKRG)-Escambia County Deputies are on the scene now assisting the National Parks Service Investigating Agency on a drowning victim that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old male.

The incident happend on Johnson Beach National Seashore.

No word yet on how the drowning occured.

Our crews are heading to the scene now and will have more details coming up tonight on our sister station CW 55 News at 9 and News 5 at 10 o’clock.