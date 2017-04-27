Two Weeks Left to Enter MAWSS Watercolor Contest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s back! The deadline is coming for the annual ‘Fun with Water’ Watercolor Contest for students by the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

MAWSS is inviting young artists in the Mobile area to draw from, “their reservoir of creativity”. The watercolor painting must include their favorite activity involving water, which could be watering the garden to playing at the beach.

The deadline for the contest is Friday, May 12. MAWSS will award prizes in four different categories including Kindergarten to 2nd grade, 3rd to 5th, 6th to 8th, and 9th to 12th.

Winners in each category receive a $100 gift certificate to The Shoppes at Bel Air and the grand prize overall winner receives a $250 gift certificate.

To enter the contest, you must drop off the painting at the management office at Bel Air Mall, the MAWSS facilities on Springhill Avenue or Moffett Road.

To download the rules and entry form, visit www.mawss.com