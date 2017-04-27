Search for Man Spotted by Cruise Ship in the Gulf of Mexico

By Published:
Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry from Aviation Training Center Mobile (Facebook: U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man in the Gulf of Mexico after a passenger on a cruise ship spotted him in the water.

The search is being concentrated in the area about 157 nautical miles from the shores of Pensacola, Fla.

According to the report from the Coast Guard, the man in the water was spotted by a passenger on the Carnival Fantasy cruise ship, whose home port is out of Mobile.

After two hours of searching, the Carnival Fantasy suspended their search and called in the Coast Guard.

According to the passenger, the man has dark hair, wearing a red t-shirt and was seen face down in the water.

The Coast Guard deployed an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft to assist in the search.

 

