Russian Navy Ship, Freighter Collide off Turkey

MOSCOW (AP) – Turkish coast guard says all 78 personnel of a Russian navy ship, freighter collision have been rescued.

Turkish media reported earlier that 15 Russian soldiers were missing after their warship collided with a freighter off Istanbul, in the Black Sea.

NTV says rescue boats and helicopters have been dispatched to the area.

Russia’s defense ministry says the naval reconnaissance ship is in danger of sinking in the Black Sea after colliding with the other vessel.

The ministry says the Liman has a hole as a result of the collision that occurred Thursday about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the Bosphorus Strait.

The ministry statement, carried by Russian news agencies, says none of the crew members is hurt and they are trying to save the ship.