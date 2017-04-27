Prescription Drug Drop Off This Weekend

MOBILE, Ala.– If you have expired or unused prescription drugs in your home, you can drop them off this Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mobile Police Department’s headquarters at 2460 Government Blvd.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will be accepting only pills or patches. No liquids or needles will be taken.

This event is put on to help put an end to the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs.

The rate of prescription drug abuse in the United States is high, and poisonings and overdoses due to drugs are not uncommon.

Americans are also now advised that disposing of drugs by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose safety and health hazards.

For more information about this weekend’s event call MPD Crime Prevention at 251-208-1924.