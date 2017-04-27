Police Searching For Pharmacy Smash and Grab Burglars

Chris Best Published:
Source: Brewton PD

Police in Brewton, AL are searching for 3 masked burglars who smashed their way into a pharmacy.

According to the department’s Facebook page: 

“***PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED***
At approximately 3 AM on April 27th the Walgreens Pharmacy on Douglas Avenue was burglarized by 3 individuals wearing masks and dark clothing. The individuals were able to enter the pharmacy through the drive-thru window and steal several controlled substances before exiting the store in less than 1 minute. No vehicle is seen on surveillance video. If you noticed anything unusual in the early morning hours of April 27th in the Brewton area please contact the Brewton Police Department at 251-867-3212.”

