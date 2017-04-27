Naked Man Climbs Transmission Tower in New Orleans

Courtesy: WDSU, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKRG) — A naked man seems to be enjoying his view after climbing a transmission tower in New Orleans East.

Various media outlets are reporting that the man climbed up there around 9:30am Thursday for unknown reasons. Officials with New Orleans Fire and other agencies are reportedly trying to talk the man down.

As of this writing, the man is atop a 140-foot tower used for transmission purposes.  We’re told communication attempts with the man have been unsuccessful.

 

Updates to follow.

