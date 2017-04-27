Man arrested for killing chickens with a machete

Associated Press Published:
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) – A man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after killing or mutilating 32 chickens with a machete.

News outlets report that Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Julio Cesar Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young says the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute when Rodriguez got angry after a woman told him to leave the residence. He later went outside and began hitting the chickens with a machete.

Rodriguez has been charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and was being held in the Limestone County Jail on $2,500 bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

