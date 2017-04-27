Local Business, CigarClub.com, is Finalist for $250,000 Prize

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile-area start-up is up for a big award Thursday night in the Port City.

CigarClub.com is a finalist in the Alabama Launchpad competition that has a grand prize of $250,000. The purpose behind Alabama Launchpad is to reward high growth companies to stay and grow in the state of Alabama.

CigarClub.com was launched in Mobile back in December 2016 and is an online, monthly cigar subscription company. Founders of the company, Jeff Zeiders and Chris Yokley, met at the City of Mobile’s Startup Weekend in August 2015 and created the idea for the company. Later, they took their business idea through the Chamber of Commerce’s Innovation Portal and launched the company months later.

The finals of Alabama Launchpad begin Thursday night at 4 p.m. and the winner will be announced shortly before 7 p.m.

News Five’s Emily DeVoe highlighted the new, growing business during our Home Town Tour on small business in early April.