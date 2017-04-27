“It Starts With Us” Awards for MCPSS

The Mobile County Public School System held its annual awards ceremony “It Starts With Us” Thursday night.

News Five’s Devon Walsh hosted the event.

Three students were honored were honored with “It Starts With Me” awards:

– Joey Large of Collier Elementary, who was born prematurely and now collects blankets and clothes to donate to the USA Children’s and Women’s NICU;

– Sarah Sims of Dunbar Magnet School, a budding star who was won the Mobile County Film Festival twice, dances and volunteers in the community

– Kelsey Perine, Alabama’s Boys and Girls Club Student of the Year who started Teen Talk, where students talk about how to improve their community.

Two teachers share the honor of Teacher of the Year:

Chasity Collier of Dawes Intermediate (a finalist for State Teacher of the Year)

Tami May of Semmes Middle