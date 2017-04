The search is on for 32-year-old Linwood Ray Boykin, Junior. According to a news release by the Alabama Department of Corrections, Boykin, a work release inmate, walked off the job at in Chickasaw around 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Boykin was serving time for a second-degree charge of theft of property. He’s 5’11”, has hazel eyes, and weighs 168 pounds. If you know where he is, contact law enforcement.