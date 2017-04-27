Community Reacts to Spanish Fort Teacher Arrest

Open house parties are like a dirty little secret — everyone knows they happen, but it takes a big story to bring it to light.

That’s what happened this week with the arrest of a Spanish Fort High School teacher Kimberly Smith and her husband.

In that case, and in others, adults involved say their intentions were good, offering a safe place to drink.

In the teacher’s case, she prohibited phones so no photos would be taken for social media, and took away car keys.

But locals say that drinking is only common if parents and adults say it’s an acceptable practice.

News 5 talked to people in the community about how they feel about what goes on behind closed doors, under adult supervision.