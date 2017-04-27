Community Reacts to Spanish Fort Teacher Arrest

By Published:

Open house parties are like a dirty little secret — everyone knows they happen, but it takes a big story to bring it to light.

That’s what happened this week with the arrest of a Spanish Fort High School teacher Kimberly Smith and her husband.

In that case, and in others, adults involved say their intentions were good, offering a safe place to drink.

In the teacher’s case, she prohibited phones so no photos would be taken for social media, and took away car keys.

But locals say that drinking is only common if parents and adults say it’s an acceptable practice.

News 5 talked to people in the community about how they feel about what goes on behind closed doors, under adult supervision.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s