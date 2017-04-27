Caught on Camera: Little Girl Run Over Twice, Survives

(CNN)

Your heart will stop for a moment when you see the video. But the little girl is okay. Surveillance video cameras captured a moment all parents fear, a child running into a busy street. The two-year-old was crossing a road in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. On the video you see the toddler in a pink coat disappears as not one but two cars run over her. After the cars pass, the toddler reappears. She is lying face down on ground. Her grandmother rushes over and takes the little girl into her arms. The toddler was immediately sent to a hospital for medical checkups. Doctors said that the toddler’s body wasn’t actually hit by the cars, they just passed over her. She only suffers minor bruises on head. According to her father the grandmother was distracted and did not notice her running into the street.