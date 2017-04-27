Carnival Cruise Line Offering More Sailings From Port City

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)– Carnival Cruise Line will be offering longer sailings from Mobile to ports such as Key West, Grand Cayman and Belize.

This means that in April, September and November of 2018, those who board the Carnival Fantasy will get to see what Mobile has to offer for a longer period of time before they set sail.

“We are excited that Carnival Cruise Line has continued to expand opportunities for tourists in our great city of Mobile, says David Clark, President/CEO, Visit Mobile. “We appreciate Carnival’s investment and partnership in our port city to offer multiple entertainment options for our tourists.”

Downtown Mobile is now a prime tourist destination with dozens of new restaurants, shops, and entertainment options for boarders to enjoy prior to their cruise. Recently, the duck boat tours have begun taking visitors throughout the Port City on historic tours.

Visit Mobile has partnered with local hotels and attractions to give tourists the chance to see sites at a discounted price. For more information about the activities you can enjoy in Mobile before you set sail, go to Visit Mobile’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VisitMobile/.