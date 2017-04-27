BREAKING: MPD Arrest Burglar Caught-On-Camera Breaking Into Home

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they have arrested the man seen in surveillance video breaking into a home in downtown Mobile.

Omar Ezra Knott was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He is charged with charged with six counts of felony Burglary 3rd Degree and 1 count of misdemeanor Theft of Property 4th Degree.

Knott is accused of being the individual seen breaking into a downtown home on Tuesday night in a video that has since been viewed 50,000 times on Facebook.

Knott is currently being held at Mobile County Metro Jail without bond. Tuscaloosa County has also placed a hold on him for additional burglary charges that he has in their jurisdiction.

Mobile Police thanks tips from the public in making this arrest.