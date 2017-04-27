2 U.S. troops killed fighting ISIS in Afghanistan

(CBS News) – Two U.S. troops were killed fighting the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Thursday.

“Two US service members were killed in action last night in southern Nangarhar, Afghanistan, during an operation against ISIS Khorasan,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis told reporters.

Nangarhar province, near the border with Pakistan, is where earlier this month the United States dropped a massive MOAB bomb.

ISIS released a statement via its Amaq News Agency saying it had been involved in clashes with U.S. military forces in the area, which had lasted around an hour.

The United States has approximately 9,800 troops in Afghanistan. NATO ended its current mission there in 2014, and but troops remain in the country to assist and train the Afghan Security Forces, though they have been increasingly called on for support.