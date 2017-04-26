Suspect On the Loose After Carjacking in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Mobile Tuesday night.

According to a release from Mobile Police, multiple victims told officers that an armed gunman approached them, demanded their property and told them to get on the ground.

After he had taken their belongings, he jumped in their car and took off. The car, which is a black 2010 Kia Soul, has an Alabama license plate that reads 5AV4883.

The robbery took place in the 300 block of Broad Street by Bay Oaks Apartments around 11:15 p.m on Tuesday.

No description of the suspect was provided, but if you have any information please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when available.